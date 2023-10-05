Milipol Qatar Delegation Visits Intersec Saudi Arabia Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: A delegation from the Milipol Qatar Committee visited the Intersec Saudi Arabia exhibition 2023, specialised in safety and security, which is being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

The delegation of the Milipol Qatar Committee included Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee, Major General Nasser bin Fahd Al Thani, and member of the committee, Major Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani

The visit comes to review the latest innovations and developments in security systems and safety equipment, and to promote Milipol Qatar, the leading international exhibition in the field of homeland security and civil defence in the Middle East region, which is scheduled to be held during the period from October 29 to 31, 2024.

The three-day 5th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia kicked off on Tuesday with the participation of 240 exhibitors from 25 countries around the world.