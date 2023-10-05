Qatar, UN Discuss Humanitarian Work In Libya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Libya H E Abdoulaye Bathily yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Libya, the situation in the city of Derna after the disaster of floods and torrents, and the efforts of Qatar to help those affected through the airlift to Benina International Airport in Libya.

The meeting also discussed Qatar's support for the efforts of the United Nations Mission in Libya, which helps it carry out its tasks. The Minister of State reiterated, during the meeting, Qatar's firm position towards supporting Libya's unity and stability, achieving the aspirations of its people towards stability and development, its full support for the Libyan political track, the relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's sovereignty.