Oman Minister Lauds Qatar's Efforts For Expo

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources of Oman H E Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi (pictured) has praised the efforts made by Qatar in hosting and organising the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.

He said that this major global event brought together countries of diverse climates from around the world in one place to exchange experiences and share ideas and lessons learned in the field of agriculture and agricultural systems.

In a statement to QNA during his visit to his country's pavilion at Expo, Al Habsi said that the Gulf environment, especially in Qatar, has a special nature and its plants require specific conditions.

He noted that the Sultanate of Oman is participating in the exhibition with a variety of plants that thrive in different environments, whether in desert, mountainous, or coastal regions, and are resilient to water scarcity, and capable of adapting and growing in the Gulf environment.

The Omani minister praised the topics being discussed at the Expo under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment” and their importance to the entire world, particularly those related to food security and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He underlined that organising this event in a desert region serves as an invitation to combat desertification and optimise resource utilisation, and paves the way for greening and prosperity of the world.