QFFD Director-General Meets Jordanian Minister Of Agriculture

Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) H E Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari met with Jordanian Minister of Agriculture H E Eng Khalid Hneifat, on the sidelines of the activities of International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha. Issues of common interest were discussed during the meeting.

