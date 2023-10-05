Mild Autumn Weather Sweeps Across Jordan, With Chance Of Scattered Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Jordan is forecast to experience a subtle shift in weather patterns on Thursday, as temperatures in most regions will see a slight rise, heralding the arrival of mild autumn conditions. However, areas including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to remain relatively hot.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the day will begin with varying cloud cover at different altitudes, indicating a gradual transition to a weather system characterized by weak atmospheric instability. This transition raises the possibility of scattered, light rain showers occurring in various parts of the country for a brief period, with a higher likelihood in the eastern regions. These showers may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms, while wind speeds are forecast to be moderate, with intermittent gusts expected in the eastern provinces.The JMD has issued a cautionary note, highlighting the potential risk of slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall and reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in the eastern regions.Friday is expected to bring a slight drop in temperatures, accompanied by mild and autumnal weather conditions in most areas. Conversely, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively hot. Clouds at varying altitudes are anticipated, and northwesterly winds are projected, with occasional gusts leading to dust storms in the eastern reaches of the country.Saturday and Sunday will continue the trend of mild weather in most regions, with relatively warmer temperatures expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover at varying altitudes is also forecast, and the winds will maintain a northwesterly direction with moderate speeds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 29 and 27 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 19 or even 17C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 35C and lows of 26C.