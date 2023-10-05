Modicare Limited Announces The Launch Of Modicare's Well Sleep Support Tablets

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Modicare introduces Well Sleep Support Tablets, an herbal formula designed to help maintain a balanced sleep cycle. Formulated with a potent blend of herbal ingredients that support a healthy sleep cycle and restfulness, this product includes Melatonin, which aids in improving the onset, duration, and quality of sleep by regulating the body's circadian rhythm (sleep-wake cycle). Valerian, Jatamansi, and Ashwagandha contain compounds known to relieve physical and emotional stress, promoting calmness and restful sleep. Priced at an MRP of Rs. 1199/-, this herbal formula is both safe and non-habit-forming.



All the products under the Modicare range are available for sale across the country through Modicare Consultants and are backed by a 100%* Satisfaction Guarantee.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Akanksha Arya

Email :