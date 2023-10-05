Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Intend To Elevate Bilateral Trade Volume

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan discussed the potential for elevating the trade volume
between the two countries, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
“As part of our visit to Turkmenistan, together with our
colleagues, we had a meeting with Batir Atdayev, the Turkmen Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and co-chair of the
Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission,"
Jabbarov said.
"During our discussions, we assessed the potential for
organizing the forthcoming Commission meeting and fostering
cooperation between the business communities of two countries," he
said.
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from
January through August 2023 amounted to $644.7 million, marking a
2.7-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

