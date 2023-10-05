Kazakhstan's Senate Ratifies Agreement On Creation Of Turkic Investment Fund

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 5. Deputies of the
Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved the
law "On ratification of the Agreement on the establishment of the
Turkic Investment Fund," Trend reports.
The initiative to establishment the fund was proposed by
Azerbaijan during the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) in March 2021.
The agreement on the establishment of the Fund was signed within
the framework of an extraordinary summit of the Heads of State of
the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States on March 16,
2023, in Ankara.
The founders of the Fund are 5 member states of the Organization
of Turkic States - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and
Kyrgyzstan.
The initial capital of the Turkic Investment Fund will be $500
million. The obligatory share will be $350 million, that is, $70
million for each country. All members with equal shares will have
an equal vote.
The Turkic Investment Fund is the first joint financial
institution for economic integration in the Turkic world. Its goal
is to promote the economic development of member states of the
Organization by expanding inter-regional trade and supporting
economic activity.
