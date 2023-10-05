Azerbaijan SMB Development Agency, Turkish KOSGEB Discuss Co-Op Prospects (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Agency for Development of Small and Medium Business (SMB) of Azerbaijan and Board of the Organization for Development and Support of Small and Medium Enterprises (KOSGEB) discussed cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting was held between Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium Business (SMB) of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Organization for Development and Support of Small and Medium Enterprises (KOSGEB) Recep Kılınç and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce and Industry Halil Ibrahim Yılmaz.

The sides discussed prospects of cooperation in business and trade between Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen.

The SMB Development Agency, representatives of KOSGEB and Ankara Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the "Baku SMB House". At the meeting Orkhan Mammadov shared information about the support and services provided by the Agency to entrepreneurs, prospects of cooperation in business and trade between Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen.

The parties also discussed the organization of mutual business missions.





