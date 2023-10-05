Azerbaijan SMB Development Agency, Turkish KOSGEB Discuss Co-Op Prospects (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Agency for
Development of Small and Medium Business (SMB) of Azerbaijan and
Board of the Organization for Development and Support of Small and
Medium Enterprises (KOSGEB) discussed cooperation, Trend reports.
The meeting was held between Chairman of the Board of the Agency
for Development of Small and Medium Business (SMB) of Azerbaijan
Orkhan Mammadov and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the
Organization for Development and Support of Small and Medium
Enterprises (KOSGEB) Recep Kılınç and Deputy Chairman of the Board
of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce and Industry Halil Ibrahim
Yılmaz.
The sides discussed prospects of cooperation in business and
trade between Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen.
The SMB Development Agency, representatives of KOSGEB and Ankara
Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the "Baku SMB House". At
the meeting Orkhan Mammadov shared information about the support
and services provided by the Agency to entrepreneurs, prospects of
cooperation in business and trade between Azerbaijani and Turkish
businessmen.
The parties also discussed the organization of mutual business
missions.
