Ukraine Intercepts 24 Of 29 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders launched Iranian-made Shahed one-way attack drones at Ukraine from the southern direction (Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea) in the early hours of Thursday, October 5.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Forc , Ukrinform reports.
A total of 29 drones were launched, the report reads.
“Twenty-four Shahed-131/136 drones were downed over Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions by Ukraine's Air Force units in cooperation with the air defense forces,” the press service wrote on Telegram. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian drones destroyed Russia's S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile launcher near Russia's Belgorod.
