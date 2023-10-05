Ukraine Intercepts 24 Of 29 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders launched Iranian-made Shahed one-way attack drones at Ukraine from the southern direction (Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea) in the early hours of Thursday, October 5.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Forc , Ukrinform reports.

A total of 29 drones were launched, the report reads.

“Twenty-four Shahed-131/136 drones were downed over Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions by Ukraine's Air Force units in cooperation with the air defense forces,” the press service wrote on Telegram.

