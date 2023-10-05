Provocations In Kosovo Meet Russia's Interests - British MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Member of the British Parliament Neil Coyle stated that violent provocations in northern Kosovo meet Russia's interests in the region.

The lawmaker commented to Guildhall on information provided by the Kosovo Ministry of Internal Affairs that Russia could have been involved in an attack on police in the village of Banjska, which resulted in aggravation of relations with Serbia and the amassing of Serbian troops across the border with Kosovo, Ukrinform reports.

“Yes (provocations in Kosovo are in Russia's interests - ed.), we believe they've been were active. I mean, Russia is very stretched. Its resources are very stretched, both military and others,” the politician said.

“Putin's friends” and Prigozhin's network: Foreign“observers” in pseudo elections in occupied areas

As reported by British Defense Minister Grant Shapps, in response to an urgent request from NATO, the UK is sending a contingent of peacekeepers to Kosovo, as announced by the country's defense minister.

The escalation unfolded on September 24, when approximately 30 armed ethnic Serbs driving armored vehicles clashed with the police patrol force near the village of Banjska.

As a result of the shootout, one policeman and three attackers were killed.

The next day, Kosovo police displayed a large amount of weapons and equipment seized from the militants.

Kosovo authorities declared September 25 a day of mourning and described the incident as a terrorist attack carried out by“a group of heavily armed militants, professionally trained and financed” by Serbia.

In addition, Kosovo began to investigate Russia's involvement in the attack on the police.

Kosovo Interior Minister Xelal Svekla said that intelligence services are now studying evidence that Russia, an ally of Serbia, was involved in the attack. We are talking about“equipment and documents” indicating the participation of the Kremlin.