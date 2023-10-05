Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 280,470

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 280,470 troops in Ukraine (+580 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and October 5, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,757 tanks (+12 over the past day), 9,052 armored fighting vehicles (+26), 6,643 artillery systems (+31), 804 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 540 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,980 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+18), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,129 unmanned aerial vehicles (+8), 948 special equipment units (+2). A total of 1,530 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on October 4, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 13 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.