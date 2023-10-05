Kazakhstan Seeks Role Of Religious Leaders For Maintaining Interfaith Harmony

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In recent years, Kazakhstan has emerged as a prominent peace
loving nation in the world arena. Since the time of its
independence, the country has been a supporter of a peaceful,
constructive foreign policy and an initiator of providing platforms
for negotiations on the settlement of various international
issues.
World order imposed by the United Nations to bring peace and
stability in post WW II era is being challenged by the emergence of
divisive blocks. These new blocks are undermining the authority of
the UN. This may lead to disastrous consequences leading ultimately
to the increase in arms race throughout the world. One way to avert
this situation is to resort to diplomacy.
Diplomacy doesn't work in all situations. So an alternative way of
maintaining global peace has to be devised. It's estimated that 85
percent people in the world identify themselves with a religion,
making religion a potent force in world affairs. Religious leaders,
therefore, have an important role to play in maintaining global
peace and harmony. Moreover, all the religions share some
fundamental values, guaranteeing sanctity of human life, mutual
support and rejection of destructive tendencies. These principles
can be used as cornerstones of a new world order.
President Tokayev has assigned three spheres to religious
leaders where they can assert their influence. Firstly, they can
contribute to healing of wounds, using power of religion in
societies which have endured long periods of conflicts.
Secondly, given the situations where individual acts of hatred may
sabotage world peace, the targeted communication of religious
leaders may not allow the situation from getting out of hands.
Thirdly, in view of the radical changes occurring in all spheres of
human life as a result of new technologies, religious leaders can
inculcate spiritual values and set moral standards to face
challenges of digital reality.
Lately, the traditional religions, once excluded as pillars of
modernity, have regained their influential status globally. To
underscore the importance of religion in contemporary human life,
Kazakhstan established the platform of the Congress of Leaders of
World and Traditional Religions in Astana. The Congress plays a
vital role in shaping the country's international image. During its
almost 20-year history, it has made a significant contribution to
the global process of interfaith dialogue.
In view of the far-reaching advantages that can be gained from
the Congress, the convening of it on regular basis becomes
important. It can play a positive role in bringing various
religions closer together thus promoting peace and respect for
others in society.
President Tokayev rightly noted during the opening of the last
Congress, that the people of Kazakhstan have absorbed the
traditions of different civilizations and religions, the spirit of
tolerance and openness.
“Currently, representatives of more than 100 ethnic groups live in
harmony in Kazakhstan, and about 4,000 religious associations
representing 18 confessions operate freely. We believe this is an
invaluable wealth and an inherent advantage of Kazakhstan. The
Congress is an important part of Kazakhstan's policy to strengthen
dialogue and cooperation in our country and worldwide,” he further
stated.
This confirms the place of Kazakhstan as a global center of
inter-civilizational, interreligious and interfaith dialogue.
It is important to promote the ideas of the congress globally,
attract foreign politicians, experts, and journalists to the
dialogue, and call on leaders of the world and traditional
religions and prominent political figures to achieve long-term
stability.
MENAFN05102023000195011045ID1107194102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.