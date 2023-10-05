Closed Kindergarten In Border Village Reopened After 30 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The closed kindergarten was reopened after 30 years in Mazam
village of Gazakh district, which is the closest distance to the
borderline with Armenia, Azernews reports, citing
Education Department.
The administrative building of Mazam village kindergarten is
provided with the necessary inventory. Repair works were carried
out in the building, in addition, a warehouse, a kitchen, and a
sanitary junction were built.
