Closed Kindergarten In Border Village Reopened After 30 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The closed kindergarten was reopened after 30 years in Mazam village of Gazakh district, which is the closest distance to the borderline with Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Education Department.

The administrative building of Mazam village kindergarten is provided with the necessary inventory. Repair works were carried out in the building, in addition, a warehouse, a kitchen, and a sanitary junction were built.