Western Azerbaijan Community: France Pushes Armenia Towards Revanchism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Statements by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Catherine Colonna during her visit to Armenia, signing an agreement
with Armenia on military assistance, as well as statements on
strengthening the mandate of the European Union mission, show that
Paris is interested in creating geopolitical competition in the
South Caucasus and is pushing Armenia towards militarism and
revanchism, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing Community.
The Western Azerbaijan Community noted that for 30 years France
has turned a blind eye to Armenia's invasion of Azerbaijani
territories, ethnic cleansing, the suffering of one million
Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs, even covering it up, and now speaks
of defending Armenia's territorial integrity, which is a classic
example of hypocrisy.
The French minister, who slandered Azerbaijan with her statement
that "Armenians left Garabagh because of the threat of force",
somehow "forgets" the shameful history of her country, full of
examples of genocide and racism, and the fact that her country
still keeps other nations in colonial dependence.
The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that just as France
has suffered shameful defeats in Africa, its policies in the South
Caucasus based on religious fanaticism, Azerbaijanophobia, and
Islamophobia will also fail.
