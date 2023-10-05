Blood Of Innocents On Their Hands: What Can Wash Away Their Sins?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The word separatism in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, which has been stereotyped for a long time, has already been removed from the lexicon. In Garabagh, the Armenian minority, even the whole of nature, is freely breathing.

The next goal set before us is to find and punish the remaining Armenian separatists, who killed civilians with all kinds of torture during the First and Second Karabakh wars and were involved in massacres and terrorist acts.

Justice always wins, even if it is late. The leaders of those terrorist gangs, who once took refuge in Garabagh and pointed guns against the Azerbaijani army, were arrested today and brought to Baku. Three years ago, Arayik Harutyunyan, the child murderer who ordered rocket attacks on Ganja, the second biggest city in Azerbaijan, and declared himself the so-called president of the so-called republic, was arrested and finally brought together with his separatist colleague Ruben Vardanyan, who has another dark history.

Unlike Arayik, Ruben's CV is richer. Because he also has additional experience in providing weapons and committing terrorism against Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. Vardanyan, who escaped from Russia and parachuted into Garabagh in order to cover up his dirty deeds, was charged with the articles of participation in the creation and activity of illegal armed groups and illegally crossing the state border of Azerbaijan.

However, the search for criminals is not limited only to Vardanyan, Gukasyan, Babayan, and even both of the Harutyunyans. In addition, more than 300 Armenian separatists who committed crimes in Garabagh were put on international search.

All crimes committed by Armenian separatists in the region have been recorded and enough evidence has been collected. Those who have committed a crime, but are currently trying to hide and refuse to face justice, are wanted everywhere.

As for Arayik Harutyunyan, his fate seems more complicated.

He was charged with the articles of mass murder, and genocide plan against civilians of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Life imprisonment of the "leader" of the destroyed so-called regime is also inevitable.

A number of questions have arisen regarding the future fate of the currently arrested and internationally wanted criminals. There is even an opinion among the public that terrorists can be exchanged on the basis of any mutual agreement. However, there is a fact here that most of those arrested do not belong to any state. There is only one fate for these homeless, violent groups with no country, and that is a dark prison cell.

Another question that arises is the attempts of some revanchist groups who want to continue separatism by resorting to secret terrorism against Azerbaijan.

Political scientist Tofig Abbasov clarified all these questions in an interview with AZERNEWS , saying that all the arrested and wanted terrorist groups had the same attitude towards their own people. According to him, the separatists have created a separatist spirit among the local community and enslaved them to this day. At the same time, the Azerbaijani side has always been alert to closely monitor this issue and take necessary measures.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia called on international organizations and the world community to protect the rights of the separatist forces. The question arises, who will protect the rights of thousands of people who were mercilessly killed by the order of those separatists? Who will bear the responsibility of the separatist regime that has been going on in Azerbaijan for many years? Why do Armenians show those criminals to society and the world as "innocent creatures"? Therefore, the Azerbaijani side will investigate all their actions and take necessary measures. We brought the activities of Armenian separatists to the attention of all world organizations as criminal activities. If they try to hide anywhere in the world, that state will immediately hand them over to Azerbaijan," Abbasov said.

Later, while talking about the arrest of several wanted separatists, the political scientist noted that after the investigation of the "activities" of those criminals by the Azerbaijani prosecutor's office and special control bodies, they will be brought to the Azerbaijani court and brought to justice.

"I am sure that the representatives of the so-called regime will answer for all the crimes committed in the Garabagh conflicts and will receive the necessary punishment. Any concession regarding them is unacceptable", the expert stressed.

Later, the political scientist responded to a question about whether Armenian terrorism is expected from now on.

"The actions of Armenians in the field of terrorism are very deep and multifaceted. It is expected that they resort to terrorism again. But even if they want to do this, they will not be able to achieve anything by doing so. Because the defense system of Azerbaijan has been significantly strengthened. Azerbaijan also told international institutions and societies that from now on, any terrorism committed by Armenians will be prevented," Abbasov added.

In conclusion, Tofig Abbasov also talked about the threat of mines, which is another branch of Armenian terrorism in the last 3 years.

"Nearly 200 citizens lost their lives from mine explosions, and more than 100 were maimed. For this reason, not a single criminal will be forgiven, both for our soldiers who died in the Garabagh wars and for our civilians who lost their lives as a result of terrorism committed in a number of districts of Azerbaijan (Barda, Tartar, Ganja, etc.)! They should not even dream of any compromise. Concession can only be made to a crime committed without knowing and to a person who is remorseful. However, the Armenian separatists deliberately committed crimes, caused the murder of thousands of people, and seriously violated the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the expert undelined.