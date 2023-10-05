Blood Of Innocents On Their Hands: What Can Wash Away Their Sins?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The word separatism in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, which has been
stereotyped for a long time, has already been removed from the
lexicon. In Garabagh, the Armenian minority, even the whole of
nature, is freely breathing.
The next goal set before us is to find and punish the remaining
Armenian separatists, who killed civilians with all kinds of
torture during the First and Second Karabakh wars and were involved
in massacres and terrorist acts.
Justice always wins, even if it is late. The leaders of those
terrorist gangs, who once took refuge in Garabagh and pointed guns
against the Azerbaijani army, were arrested today and brought to
Baku. Three years ago, Arayik Harutyunyan, the child murderer who
ordered rocket attacks on Ganja, the second biggest city in
Azerbaijan, and declared himself the so-called president of the
so-called republic, was arrested and finally brought together with
his separatist colleague Ruben Vardanyan, who has another dark
history.
Unlike Arayik, Ruben's CV is richer. Because he also has
additional experience in providing weapons and committing terrorism
against Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. Vardanyan, who escaped
from Russia and parachuted into Garabagh in order to cover up his
dirty deeds, was charged with the articles of participation in the
creation and activity of illegal armed groups and illegally
crossing the state border of Azerbaijan.
However, the search for criminals is not limited only to
Vardanyan, Gukasyan, Babayan, and even both of the Harutyunyans. In
addition, more than 300 Armenian separatists who committed crimes
in Garabagh were put on international search.
All crimes committed by Armenian separatists in the region have
been recorded and enough evidence has been collected. Those who
have committed a crime, but are currently trying to hide and refuse
to face justice, are wanted everywhere.
As for Arayik Harutyunyan, his fate seems more complicated.
He was charged with the articles of mass murder, and genocide
plan against civilians of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Life
imprisonment of the "leader" of the destroyed so-called regime is
also inevitable.
A number of questions have arisen regarding the future fate of
the currently arrested and internationally wanted criminals. There
is even an opinion among the public that terrorists can be
exchanged on the basis of any mutual agreement. However, there is a
fact here that most of those arrested do not belong to any state.
There is only one fate for these homeless, violent groups with no
country, and that is a dark prison cell.
Another question that arises is the attempts of some revanchist
groups who want to continue separatism by resorting to secret
terrorism against Azerbaijan.
Political scientist Tofig Abbasov clarified all these questions
in an interview with AZERNEWS , saying that all the
arrested and wanted terrorist groups had the same attitude towards
their own people. According to him, the separatists have created a
separatist spirit among the local community and enslaved them to
this day. At the same time, the Azerbaijani side has always been
alert to closely monitor this issue and take necessary
measures.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia called on
international organizations and the world community to protect the
rights of the separatist forces. The question arises, who will
protect the rights of thousands of people who were mercilessly
killed by the order of those separatists? Who will bear the
responsibility of the separatist regime that has been going on in
Azerbaijan for many years? Why do Armenians show those criminals to
society and the world as "innocent creatures"? Therefore, the
Azerbaijani side will investigate all their actions and take
necessary measures. We brought the activities of Armenian
separatists to the attention of all world organizations as criminal
activities. If they try to hide anywhere in the world, that state
will immediately hand them over to Azerbaijan," Abbasov said.
Later, while talking about the arrest of several wanted
separatists, the political scientist noted that after the
investigation of the "activities" of those criminals by the
Azerbaijani prosecutor's office and special control bodies, they
will be brought to the Azerbaijani court and brought to
justice.
"I am sure that the representatives of the so-called regime will
answer for all the crimes committed in the Garabagh conflicts and
will receive the necessary punishment. Any concession regarding
them is unacceptable", the expert stressed.
Later, the political scientist responded to a question about
whether Armenian terrorism is expected from now on.
"The actions of Armenians in the field of terrorism are very
deep and multifaceted. It is expected that they resort to terrorism
again. But even if they want to do this, they will not be able to
achieve anything by doing so. Because the defense system of
Azerbaijan has been significantly strengthened. Azerbaijan also
told international institutions and societies that from now on, any
terrorism committed by Armenians will be prevented," Abbasov
added.
In conclusion, Tofig Abbasov also talked about the threat of
mines, which is another branch of Armenian terrorism in the last 3
years.
"Nearly 200 citizens lost their lives from mine explosions, and
more than 100 were maimed. For this reason, not a single criminal
will be forgiven, both for our soldiers who died in the Garabagh
wars and for our civilians who lost their lives as a result of
terrorism committed in a number of districts of Azerbaijan (Barda,
Tartar, Ganja, etc.)! They should not even dream of any compromise.
Concession can only be made to a crime committed without knowing
and to a person who is remorseful. However, the Armenian
separatists deliberately committed crimes, caused the murder of
thousands of people, and seriously violated the laws of the
Republic of Azerbaijan," the expert undelined.
