VALNEVA - Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: September 30, 2023

Declaration of shares and voting rights
September 3 0 , 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: October 5, 2023
| Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
| Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
| Description of the change
| Date on which this change was recognized
| Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
| 138, 912 , 142
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
| 162,1 7 6 , 989
| Double voting rights granted on 3,776 ordinary shares
Sale of 13,000 shares with double voting rights
| Between September 2 & September 29, 2023
September 12, 2023
| 162,052,667
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
