KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA)

--

1954 -- Kuwait National Cinema Company established with a capital of seven million Rupees. The first theater, Sharqiya Theater hall, opened in 1955 and located near Al-Amiri Hospital.

1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Essa Abdullatif Al-Abduljalil as the first Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia following independence.

1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah participated, for the first time, in a non-aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Egypt.

1977 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree unifying standardization and specification at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

1992 -- The first parliamentary elections were held in the State of Kuwait following the liberation from the Iraqi occupation.

1996 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding establishment of the higher environment council.

2017 -- Kuwait Constitutional Court considered the DNA law, issued in 2015, unconstitutional.

2022 -- State of Kuwait gymnastics junior team lead the Arab junior championship with seven gold medals and one silver.

2022 -- Kuwait National Guard opened its center for operations, securiry system and crises management.

2022 -- State of Kuwait became member in the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Council for a four-year term.

2022 -- Public Authority for Sport published guidelines that linked performance with salary of athletes.

2022 -- Rashed Al-Dawwas, of Kuwait, won the world's amateur aquabike championship in Arizona, US. (end) ah