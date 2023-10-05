Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 38 Cents Wed. To USD 93.73 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil lost 38 cents lower during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 93.73 per barrel compared with USD 94.11 the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday. Brent futures plunged USD 5.11 to USD 85.81 pb and West Texas Intermediate nose-dived USD 5.01 to USD 84.22 pb. (end) km

