S. Korea, US Monitoring N. Korean Signs Of Nuke Reactor Halt - DM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the US are closely monitoring for signs that North Korea appears to have halted operations of a nuclear reactor in its Yongbyon nuclear complex, Seoul's Defense Ministry was reported by Yonhap News Agency as saying.

The allies' intelligence authorities had reportedly detected signs indicating the 5-megawatt reactor temporarily stopped operations late last month, and South Korean and US officials believe the move could be related to reprocessing spent fuel rods to extract weapons-grade plutonium.

"South Korean and US intelligence authorities are closely monitoring related movements," Jeon Ha-kyou, the ministry's spokesman, told a briefing in Seoul when asked about the report. The reactor in the complex, north of Pyongyang, has shown signs of being in operation since July 2021.

Last week, North Korea stipulated its policy of strengthening its nuclear force in the constitution during a key parliamentary meeting.

At the meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un touted the move as a "powerful political lever" to strengthen its defense capabilities, while calling the ongoing trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan as the "worst actual threat." (end)

