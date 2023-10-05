Abernathy, Andrews, Carlton, Kobylecky, Mcaleavy And Pasillas To Serve On NCA Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Abernathy, Andrews, Carlton, Kobylecky, McAleavy and Pasillas to Serve on National CACFP Sponsors Association Board of Directors

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kate Abernathy of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Beth Carlton of Hutchinson, Kansas; and Sarah McAleavy of Frederick, Maryland will serve on the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) Board of Directors beginning October 1, 2023. Re-elected to a three-year term through September 30, 2026 are Denise Andrews of Vici, Oklahoma; Rhonda Kobylecky of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Alix Pasillas of Reno, Nevada.All six highly-qualified leaders bring a great depth of experience in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and are involved in the management of a sponsoring organization for family day care homes and/or child care centers that participate in the USDA child nutrition program.Kate Abernathy is the Chief Executive Officer at Providers Choice, which serves close to 40,000 children through sponsoring family day care homes and unaffiliated centers. As an NCA Board Member, Kate hopes to continue advocating for children and child care providers across the US and promoting legislation that will improve child nutrition outcomes.Denise Andrews is the co-founder and Executive Director of For the Children CACFP (FTC), which was established in 2000 as a nonprofit CACFP Sponsor for licensed child care homes. Denise started her career as a young child care provider over 30 years ago and now in her position at FTC, strives to develop cooperative working relationships with other sponsors and child care providers.Beth Carlton is the Executive Director for Child Care Links Association and has been working in the CACFP since 1998. Child Care Links currently sponsors child care homes and centers on the CACFP, provides child care subsidies to families in need, is a licensed Resource and Referral Agency, and offers required training for child care providers.Rhonda Kobylecky serves as the National Director of Food Services for a multi-state Head Start organization. Acelero Learning operates in four states and serves over 5,000 children. Additionally, Kobylecky consults for Acelero's sister program, Shine Implement, which consists of a multi-state partnership with Head Start programs across the nation, also serving over 5,000 children.Sarah McAleavy is Supervisor of CACFP at Frederick Community Action CACFP, where they sponsor family day care homes, At-Risk Afterschool, and the Summer Food Service Program, serving over 1,200 children in Maryland. Sarah has been with CACFP for over 19 years and would like to be able to reach sponsors, providers and organizations with NCA's message of working towards healthy children and adults.Alix Pasillas joined Food for Kids 23 years ago as a field monitor and now serves as Executive Director. She has provided guidance that has resulted in the growth of the program throughout Nevada, expanding the program to sponsor child care centers and adult day care centers in addition to family day care homes. Alix continues to reinforce the sponsorship's success with passion and determination for bringing healthy, nutritious meals tochildren and adults in programs that are a part of CACFP.The experience, talent, passion, and commitment these professionals share for the CACFP is inspiring. They are excited to serve on the NCA Board of Directors to represent the entire association and participate in development of programs, activities, and policy positions.Since 1986, NCA has served as a national platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community. The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they receive the best nutrition available.Learn more at .

Jennifer Basey

National CACFP Sponsors Association

+1 512-850-8278

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter