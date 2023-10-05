D3 Built Announces Latest Townhouse Development Project In Newport, Melbourne

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Explore our custom home builds, based in Inner West Melbourne.

D3 Built unveils new Newport townhouses with M7 Design Group, redefining modern living in Melbourne's Inner West.

- David DragovicMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- D3 Built, a distinguished name in residential home construction in Melbourne's Inner West, is proud to unveil its latest development project in Newport – two meticulously crafted townhouses that showcase their focus on architectural builds. In partnership with Luka Mrkonjic Town Planning Services and the M7 Design Group, D3 Built's goal is to create homes to be proud of.For decades, D3 Built has earned a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional custom homes. Their commitment to innovation and quality has made them a trusted choice for those seeking a living experience tailored to the individual. With the launch of these two townhouses, D3 Built continues to uphold its legacy of excellence in the industry.M7 Design Group, an esteemed architectural design practice based in Melbourne, brings their expertise to this project. Known for their dedication to crafting unique and culturally reflective designs, M7 Design Group aligns perfectly with D3 Built's vision for architectural excellence. Together, they aim to create homes that not only provide comfort and functionality but also serve as works of art.The townhouses are set in the picturesque suburb of Newport, located in Melbourne's western region. With its stunning waterfront views along Port Phillip Bay, Newport captures the essence of coastal tranquillity while offering easy access to urban conveniences. This vibrant community boasts a rich history, evident in its heritage-listed buildings and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.D3 Built's commitment to quality and innovation and M7 Design Group's passion for distinctive architecture promise to deliver two townhouses that redefine modern living in Newport. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting project.About D3 Built:D3 Built is a Melbourne-based, family-owned building firm that stands apart from the norm in the industry. Our journey began with the creation of our own architecturally designed, eco-friendly home, a project that sparked countless discussions on design, sustainability, and systems thinking around the dinner table.Today, D3 Built embodies our core values shaped by these life experiences: emotional intelligence, empathy, sustainability, and a holistic approach to construction. With a diverse team of skilled professionals, including two registered builders, we're committed to changing the status quo of what it means to be a building company.For general inquiries or more information on this townhouse development or joint venture opportunities , please reach out to us via email at , by phone at 03 9068 7582 or visit us at

David Dragovic

D3 Built

390687582398



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube