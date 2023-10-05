New Women-Only Fitness Studio, Bellatec, Hosting Grand Opening Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BellaTec, a Fitness Studio for Women by Women, Will Have Classes, Giveaways, and More at Their Event on October 7th.

- Carabella RiazzoLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BellaTec , an empowering new women-only fitness studio, is excited to announce its grand opening on October 7th, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, BellaTec is set to redefine the fitness experience, offering more than just workouts. At the grand opening event, attendees can expect class teasers, membership giveaways, and a space to foster genuine friendships. The BellaTec studio is a place for connection, community, and health.The grand opening event is completely free and the perfect opportunity to explore BellaTec's membership options. BellaTec offers a range of membership tiers, each granting daily access to attend any class. Class packs are also available, offering an exclusive opportunity to bring friends along.BellaTec ensures a consistently diverse class schedule, featuring pilates, yoga, barre, cardio, and sculpt classes. Its aim is to cater to every woman's unique fitness preferences and goals. From high-intensity workouts that push limits to dance classes that make fitness fun and engaging, the classes are curated to ensure there's something for everyone. With BellaTec, you're not limited to a single workout routine; you can choose from a variety of classes that keep your fitness journey exciting and dynamic.“Having been consistently involved in fitness for years, I understand the power of having a real community of people supporting one another,” states Carabella Riazzo, founder and CEO of BellaTec.“The journey to fitness is undoubtedly more enjoyable and successful when it's shared with supportive, like-minded individuals.”The grand opening event on October 7th also provides a chance to experience the BellaTec community firsthand, since connection lies at the heart of BellaTec's identity. BellaTec is not just about fitness; it's about building friendships and promoting personal growth. At BellaTec, you'll find an authentic group of women who uplift and inspire. Members are encouraged to connect, share their goals, and celebrate their successes. BellaTec hosts events, challenges, and opportunities for social interaction to ensure that members feel a sense of belonging.The event will be sponsored by Marquis, Therabreath, Arm & Hammer, Hygge Bakery & Cafe, Wellness Club 365, De Soi, and Amass. By supporting BellaTec, sponsors not only associate their brand with the values of empowerment and inclusivity but also gain exposure to a diverse and engaged audience of women from various backgrounds and walks of life. BellaTec's unique approach to fitness and community-building provides sponsors with a platform to demonstrate their commitment to supporting women's well-being and personal growth.Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a woman looking to begin your wellness journey, BellaTec is for you. Come experience BellaTec and discover a welcoming fitness community starting October 7th.ABOUT BELLATECBellaTec is a women-only fitness studio founded by Carabella Riazzo, a passionate fitness enthusiast and certified personal trainer. Inspired by her own transformative journey, BellaTec aims to provide a safe and welcoming space for women of all backgrounds and body types. Their mission is to empower and uplift women, not only through fitness but also through the creation of a supportive and inclusive community. With BellaTec, sisterhood is redefined through safety, support, and empowerment.For more information, visit our website at or follow us on social media @bellatecstudio .

Carabella Riazzo

bellaTec Studio

+1 310-625-0696

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok