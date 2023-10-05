Calcium Peroxide Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 3.4% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The Global Calcium Peroxide Market was valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2.8 B illio n by 2032, finds Fact in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, revenue through food-grade calcium peroxide is expected to grow at 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
Calcium peroxide is commonly employed as an oxidant in metallurgical processes such as ore leaching, concentrated preparation, and eluent treatment. It is mostly utilized as an oxidizer in the mining sector to produce precious metals such as gold and silver. The cyanidation method, which comprises the leaching of gold-containing ores, which dilutes aqueous cyanide solution, in addition of lime and oxygen, has recently become widely employed for gold production.
Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:
Due to the nature of the ore, the calcium peroxide addition may range from 0.1 to 5.0 kg/metric tonne, more ideally from 0.1 to 2.0 kg/metric tonne, and even more ideally from 0.1 to 1.0 kg/metric tonne (which is calculated based on 100% calcium peroxide). The amount used is determined by whether the ore contains silver, silver and gold, or silver, gold, and other precious metals. The pH impacts and process economics determine the maximum limit of calcium peroxide addition.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Global Calcium Peroxide Market is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 2 Bn by 2022. Food grade calcium peroxide is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. United States to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 300 Mn during 2022 – 2032. The market in China is set to experience the highest CAGR of 2.9% during the 2022-2032 forecast periods.
Competitive Analysis
Some of the key companies in calcium peroxide market include Solvay SA, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Co., Ltd., Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd., Evonik Degussa GmbH, Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co. and Dow Chemical. These firms concentrate on participating in various supplier programs in order to sustain their inventories and increase the capacity for calcium peroxide.
Key Companies in Calcium Peroxide Market:
Solvay SA BASF SE Arkema Group Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Nippon Co. Ltd. Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc. Ltd. Evonik Degussa GmbH Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co. Dow Chemical
Market Segments Covered in Calcium Peroxide Market Analysis
By Grade Type : By Application :
Seed Disinfectant Bleaching Agent Dough Conditioner Oxidizing Agent Intermediary Chemicals Other Applications By End User :
Subcutaneous Agriculture Mining Pharmaceuticals Paper and Pulp Other End-user Industries By Region :
North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America
Full Access of this Report Is Available
( Via Secured PayPal Payment Gateway )
Contact:
US sales Office :
Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:
MENAFN05102023004660010643ID1107194052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.