Crosslinking Agents Market Worth Is Poised To Reach US$ 18.45 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The global crosslinking agent market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 12.08 billion at the end of 2021 to US$ 18.45 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4%.

BASF SE

Lord Corporation

Huntsman International LLC.

Angus Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Allnex Group Hexion Inc.

Launch of new products, product approvals, and other organic growth strategies are being prioritized by crosslinking agent manufacturers. These initiatives have created a way for market players to expand their business and client base.

In 2021 , after PTT Global purchased Allnex from Advent , Allnex became a member of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC).

Amino



Isocyanate



Aziridine



Carbodiimide



Amine



Amide

Other Chemistry

Decorative Coatings

Industrial Coatings

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

