Undercarriage Components Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 10,173.9 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Undercarriage Components Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Undercarriage Components demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Undercarriage Components market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Undercarriage Components market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global undercarriage components market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 6,829.6 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach US$ 10,173.9 million by the end of 2032.

Key Companies Profiled



Caterpillar Inc.

Continental AG

DBA Group (Berco)

Deere & Company

DIGBITS Ltd

Dozco Pvt. Ltd

Gemmo Group Srl

Titan International, Inc.

Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd. Komatsu Limited

Competitive Landscape

Dorman Products, Inc. acquired Dayton Parts which is a heavy-duty undercarriage aftermarket component supplier in 2021 for the US $338 million . This acquisition will complement the heavy-duty growth strategy of Dorman by helping it add several new undercarriage components products to the market.

On September 15, 2022, National Equipment Dealers LLC (NED) acquired L & N Supply Company, which is a heavy equipment distributor located in Dallas. This will now become the company's 15 location and as a result, will help the company improve its market presence

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of undercarriage components positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Undercarriage Components Industry Research



By Component Type:



Track and Carrier Rollers



Track Chains



Idlers & Sprocket



Equalizer Bars



Track Shoe/Rubber Tracks



Track Adjuster & Recoil



Link Assemblies

Other Components (Bogies, Track guide, pins & busing, etc)

By Equipment Type:



Excavator



Track Loader



Dozers



Multi Terrain Loaders



Crawler Cranes



Asphalt Pavers

Others

By End Use:



Construction



Mining



Agriculture & Forestry



Landscape & Maintenance

Other

By Sales Channel:



OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

