Dutch Defense Minister declares supplying weapons to Ukraine is economically efficient

(MENAFN) Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren stated at the Warsaw Security Forum on Wednesday that supplying weapons to Kiev is an economically efficient strategy for deterring Moscow from posing a threat to NATO.



Ollongren was questioned if the US and its associates can carry on backing Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” in view of the diplomatic inner war in Washington.



“We cannot pretend that we’ll just wait and see how the American elections are going,” she stated. “Because they have the same interest, in a way. Of course, supporting Ukraine is a very cheap way to make sure that Russia with this regime is not a threat to the NATO alliance. And it’s vital to continue that support.”



“It is very much in our interest to support Ukraine, because they are fighting this war, we are not fighting it,” Ollongren stressed, while confessing that NATO has “skin in the game.”



Ollongren clarified that she had recently traveled to the United States and expressed her worries about political developments there. She emphasized the need for Western Europeans to engage in discussions with their American counterparts and encourage them to maintain their current direction.

