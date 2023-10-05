PRESS RELEASE: NEW BOOK HELPS PENSION FUND BOARDS REDISCOVER THE LOST ART OF DECISION-MAKING

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Pension boards are responsible for looking after assets equivalent to the combined Gross Domestic Product of the United States, China, Germany and Japan but a book published on October 3 reveals there is room for improvement in their decision-making.

With a preface from Elena Manola-Bonthond, Chief Investment Officer for the Pension Fund of CERN and spanning 13 chapters, Decision Making for Pension Boards: How to make Good Decisions and get Things Done provides a framework for pension boards to take effective and long and short-term action particularly during times of financial crisis.

Vos’ and Slager’s book provides a solution to what Manola-Bonthond identifies as a lack of manuals designed to guide pension boards through a successful decision-making process.

This includes chapters on the effective use of models to help decision making; how to avoid behavioural pitfalls; the impact of a financial crisis; and how to evaluate the board.

Decision Making for Pension Boards provides examples of where pension boards have been successful – including funds where governance and decision making has led to persistently good returns – and the not so successful, where subpar decision making by the board means missing out on market recoveries or inconsistent choices during financial crises.

Martijn Vos, Ortec Finance’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “When there are financial crises, boards must not only grasp what is happening in a short period of time, but also figure out if or where the ship is leaking and take emergency measures. And these are the decisions that hit the headlines. If pension boards want to avoid negative publicity and ensure their members get the best retirement outcomes, it is critical they are on the front foot when it comes to decision making. This book is the product of 25 years of professional experience in the pension industry as well as at universities and business schools, continually bridging the gaps between theory and practice and we hope it helps improve the decisions boards make today and in the future.”

Alfred Slager of TIAS Business School for Business and Society, Tilburg University, said: “Based on our discussions and extensive experiences with boards, we observe that while many are working hard to make good decisions, there is a lot of room for improvement. We're motivated to help boards with that, because we believe that at the end of the day, good decisions help achieve better retirement outcomes. It's that simple. We take a fresh look at decision making where pensions are concerned, and this book shares recent research insights and best practices in a very accessible way to help boards make better decisions.”





