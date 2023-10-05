Britain discloses strategy to phase out smoking in young people

(MENAFN) The British administration intends to totally eliminate smoking in young citizens as soon as 2040 and finally phase out the habit nationally. The suggestion, declared on Wednesday by Premier Rishi Sunak, prohibit the sale of tobacco products to individuals born on or after January 1, 2009, with the purpose of making the initial “smoke-free generation.”



“Without a significant change, thousands of children will start smoking in the coming years and have their lives cut short as a result,” Sunak declared on Wednesday in an address at the Tory summit in Manchester.



“I want to build a better and brighter future for our children, so that’s why I want to stamp out smoking for good,” the premier stated, continuing that the suggested actions will “mean our kids will never be able to buy a cigarette.”



Smoking is Britain’s “biggest preventable killer,” it is responsible for approximately 25 percent of cancer-related fatalities, resulting in 64,000 deaths annually in England, as stated by the administration.

