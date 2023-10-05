Interest rate concerns and energy volatility weigh on GCC stocks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were recording selling pressures in reaction to the concerns around interest rate levels and the volatility in energy markets.

The Dubai stock market retreated, recording some price corrections after hitting a new peak for the year. The market could remain exposed to the downside to a certain extent as traders consider the concerns about the direction of monetary policy in the US. Increasing bond yields could put some pressure on stock markets around the world as the Federal Reserve could leave interest rates elevated for a longer period of time. At the same time, the main index could maintain a positive performance thanks to the solid local economy. Economic activity in the UAE continues to grow, as shown by its PMI figures, and could help keep the stock market on an uptrend.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to see volatile trading and remained within the same price range for the last few weeks. While the local economy remains strong, the declines in oil prices could affect sentiment and put pressure on stocks. The market could benefit from a return of crude prices to the upside.

The Qatari stock market continued to slide with several sectors, and banks in particular, recording negative performances. Concerns around monetary policy and energy volatility could continue to weigh on sentiment despite the strength of the local economy and the rebounding natural gas prices.

The Saudi stock market continued to see selling pressures in many sectors and could extend losses if oil prices continue to retreat.





