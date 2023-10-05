Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Worth $5.4 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market

during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region, comprising major economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea, are witnessing significant growth for primary power sources owing to increased demand for residential sector. The region has been trying to reduce its carbon footprint from various fossil fuel-powered operations, including power generation. Asia Pacific is one of the leading markets that has adopted green technologies to reduce GHG emissions. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are increasing their investments in SOFC technology.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Companies are Bloom Energy (US), AISIN CORPORATION (Japan), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), and MIURA CO., LTD. (Japan). The major strategies these players adopt include new product launches, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and investments & expansions.

Recent Developments



In June 2023, Bloom Energy signed an agreement with Perenco, an independent oil & gas company, to deploy 2.5 megawatts (MW) of Bloom's solid oxide fuel cell technology in England.

In February 2023, WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD., a leading company of SOFC systems based in China, launched a stationary power SOFC system using Ceres technology. The newly launched SOFC system passed the EU CE certification.

In January 2023, Elcogen AS signed an MOU with Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems (IKTS) for developing green hydrogen production and emission-free power generation systems. As per the partnership, Elcogen AS will supply its solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) and solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) technology.

In July 2022, Aisin Corporation declared to acquire SBT Certification, an organization that sets Science Based Targets (SBTs). SBTs embody greenhouse gas emission-reduction goals that align with the scientifically established target outlined in the Paris Agreement.

In June 2022, Bloom Energy installed a new 1 MW solid oxide fuel cell plant at the Maranello facilities of Ferrari, a sports car manufacturer. This plant provides 5% of the energy required for Ferrari's production activities. This contributed to Ferrari's aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. In June 2022, Mitsubishi Power signed a contract with the gas- und Wärme-Institut Essen e.V. (GWI), a research institute working on heat and energy technology, under which it received an order to provide the first SOFC in Europe. The company laid the foundation of the SOFC system in 2021 and commenced its commercialization in June 2022.

