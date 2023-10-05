(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 4th October 2023.

Number of Shares: 830,000 (eight hundred and thirty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.49% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.48 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

5th October 2023

