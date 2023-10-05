TEDPIX increases over 2,200 points on Wednesday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Tehran Stock Exchange's (TSE) main index, TEDPIX, recorded a gain of 2,263 points, reaching a total of 2,069,800 points.



It was reported that the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) saw a significant volume of trading, with over 6.042 billion securities traded, valued at approximately 43.376 trillion rials, equivalent to around USD88.5 million.



The Tehran Stock Exchange, also known as TEDPIX, serves as the principal stock trading venue in Iran, one of four major platforms for trading stocks and financial instruments in the country. The other three include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), which functions as Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market.



Majid Eshqi, the Chief of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has emphasized that one of the organization's key initiatives over the past year has been to encourage greater participation of the private sector in the nation's stock market.

