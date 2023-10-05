KRAFTON launches ‘KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator’ to fuel India’s game development ecosystem

(MENAFN- Edelman) Bengaluru, 4th October 2023: KRAFTON India, BGMI-maker and one of the country’s largest gaming companies, has launched KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI). With the call-for-entries beginning today, the program has been launched with the aim of stimulating and actively expanding the fast-growing gaming ecosystem, currently operating in Asia’s third-largest economy.

KIGI aims to incubate 6-10 teams annually and the program duration will range between six months to one year, providing selected startups with guidance, mentorship and access to KRAFTON’s resources. The financial support offered through the incubator program will typically range between $50,000-$150,000, depending on the needs of the incubated ventures.

KIGI is actively looking at early-stage startups, even those that are at the conception stage. Student teams and independent developers will also be actively considered for the incubation program.

Commenting on the launch, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said “At KRAFTON, we recognize the immense potential that India holds in the global gaming landscape. KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator is a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within the Indian gaming industry. Through the program, we hope to further develop the country’s capabilities in game development. We are excited to nurture the next generation of gaming talent in the country as well as mentor them in line with the government’s ambition of skilling the Indian workforce and increasing employability.”

Sharing his views on the program, Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON Incubator Program, added, “Leveraging the Indian gaming industry's vast potential, we're excited to embark on this journey to discover and empower next generation of gaming pioneers. Our program is designed to provide aspiring developers, designers, and creators with the resources and mentorship they need to bring their ideas to life. Aligned with the Indian government’s vision of boosting the startup ecosystem, we are enthusiastic about witnessing the emergence of groundbreaking ideas and games from the program.”

The selected participants in KIGI will be mentored by renowned gaming industry executives, game builders and industry experts from South Korea, one of the world’s leading gaming ecosystems, as well as from India. They will also receive access to KRAFTON’s vast internal resources, including data analytics and market research, among others, to further build their respective products.

Dave Curd, currently Creative Director of PUBG Studios, and former Art Director of Raven Software, and Harns Kim, currently Game Producer at KRAFTON, Inc., and former Live Service Producer of TERA at Bluehole Studios, are amongst the notable names that will form part of the mentoring and guidance teams at KIGI.



Once the program concludes, participants may also be offered options to have their products published, garner venture capital funding from external investors, as well as receive equity investment from KRAFTON.

KIGI will focus on ventures that are passionate about game development, eager to scale, open for mentorship and partnership with KRAFTON, and interested in future funding opportunities and investments. Gambling and real money gaming-focused entities, however, will not be considered for KIGI.





