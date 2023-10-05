Norsk Hydro: Invitation To Hydro's Capital Markets Day, Oslo, November 29-30, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hydro invites you to our Capital Markets Day on November 29-30, 2023.
Registration:
Please use this link for registration.
Location:
The event will take place at Vækerø Park, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo, Norway. For those who cannot attend in person, you can follow the presentations on November 29 through a webcast.
All roundtable sessions and 1:1 meeting will take place at the same address.
Agenda
All times in CET.
November 29:
Presentation and Q&A
08:30 - 09:00 Registration and light breakfast
09:00 - 12:00 CEO and Business Area presentations and Q&A
12:00 - 13:00 Break and lunch
13:00 - 14:00 CFO presentation and Q&A
Roundtables
14:15 - 15:00 Sustainability roundtable
15:15 - 16:00 Finance roundtable
November 30:
Roundtables
09:00 - 09:45 Extrusions roundtable
10:00 - 10:45 Aluminium Metal and Recycling roundtable
11:00 - 11.45 Bauxite & Alumina roundtable
12:00 - 12.45 Energy roundtable
12:45 - 13:30 Lunch and departure
1:1 meetings, 09:00 - 13:00
1:1 meetings with President & CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Pål Kildemo. Please indicate your interest in a 1:1 meeting when signing up for the event. If a 1:1 meeting is confirmed, you will receive your confirmed meeting schedule in advance. Each meeting will have a 45-minute duration.
We kindly ask you to register your interest by November 1 , by sending the 'Registration form '. We will confirm your participation shortly thereafter.
Alternatives for joining virtually:
For the presentation and Q&A (video): You can follow the session between 09:00-14:00 by joining the 'webcast '. You will not be able to ask questions when attending virtually. For roundtables (video/audio): You can join and ask questions by connecting through Teams (dial-in or Teams link). This will be distributed as per your registration.
Yours faithfully,
for Norsk Hydro ASA
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
