MACDOWELL MUSIC CLUB PRESENTS ORA REED IN CONCERT, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OPERA MISSISSIPPI

The free concert will be held at The Municipal Art Gallery in Jackson, located at 839 North State Street.

Singer Ora Reed was inducted in the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame in 2017 and has been named Mississippi's Cultural Ambassador.

The October 11th concert is dedicated to the memory of the late Josephine Bryan, a longtime member of the Club.

The Mississippi Federation of Music Clubs (MFMC) was organized in 1916 and chartered by the State of Mississippi.

The performance is in partnership with Opera Mississippi as part of their community outreach and engagement programming.

To celebrate their 101st anniversary, The MacDowell Music Club of Jackson presents the annual guest day concert, "Magnolia Memories" with jazz, gospel & more.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, October 11, 2023 10:00 a.m. at the Municipal Art Gallery , 839 North State Street, the MacDowell Music Club of Jackson with support from Opera Mississippi will celebrate their 101st anniversary with their annual guest day concert: "Magnolia Memories", featuring jazz, gospel, and spirituals performed by Mississippi's own, Ora Reed . The concert is free and open to the general public. A short social hour will immediately follow the performance.Ms. Reed's performance is dedicated to the memory of late pianist and organist, Josephine Scruggs Byran who was a long-time member of the MacDowell Music Club and served for more than 18 years as accompanist for the Chorus of the National Music Federation.“This program for MacDowell Music stirs memories of the wonderful music experiences that were shared with my very dear friend, Josephine Bryan,” says Ms. Reed. "MacDowell was very special to Josephine, and I feel that we should always mention and cherish the early influencers in our lives."Ms. Reed is an accomplished vocalist/pianist, a native Mississippian, and a graduate of Jackson State University. She has shared her talent in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Norway, United Arab Emirates, and throughout the US. An inductee into the Mississippi Musicians' Hall of Fame, a four-time cancer survivor, and a member of First Baptist Church Jackson, she was appointed Cultural Ambassador by Governor Haley Barbour.Founded in 1922, the MacDowell Music Club of Jackson Mississippi has been an integral part of Jackson's classical music scene and have been presenting vocal, piano, organ, and instrumental concerts by local professional and semi-professional musicians for the last century. The club continues to meet every second Wednesday of the month at 10am at the Municipal Art Gallery, which houses the historic MacDowell Steinway Model A grand piano purchased and installed by the club in 1931.“Early MacDowell members helped pave the way for the first operatic performances in Jackson and Opera Mississippi is excited to partner with them for this special guest day concert as part of our community outreach and engagement programming,” comments Stacey Trenteseaux, Opera Mississippi Executive Director and MacDowell Music Club Co-president.“We hope you will join us for our first concert of the season and hear our beautiful steinway piano in action!”For more information about the MacDowell Music Club of Jackson and 2022-2023 activities, email .

