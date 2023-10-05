Coconut Shell Powder Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.10% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Coconut Shell Powder Market
Coconut Shell Powder Market Size, Share, Trends, Price, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Coconut Shell Powder Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Global Coconut Shell Powder Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028′′, the coconut shell powder market reached a value of approximately USD 310 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products and the expanding applications of coconut shell powder in numerous industries, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 8.10% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 490 million by 2028.
Coconut shell powder is a fine, granulated powder obtained from crushed and ground coconut shells. It is recognised for its high lignin and cellulose content and its impressive resistance to water absorption. These attributes make it an optimal raw material for various products across different industries, including cosmetics, agriculture, and composite manufacturing.
Apart from its natural characteristics, coconut shell powder is also highly prized for its sustainability, as it is derived from a waste product of the coconut industry. The increasing consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products is driving the global coconut shell powder market growth. With the growing awareness of the environmental benefits associated with the use of sustainable materials, there has been a significant shift towards eco-friendly alternatives, leading to a surge in demand for coconut shell powder-based products.
Additionally, the rising trend of green manufacturing practices has further contributed to the increasing popularity of coconut shell powder. As an organic and biodegradable material, it is a sought-after ingredient in products targeting the growing eco-conscious consumer segment.
The expanding applications of coconut shell powder in various industries also play a significant role in propelling the coconut shell powder market development. In the cosmetics industry, coconut shell powder is used as a natural exfoliant in skincare products. The agricultural sector utilises coconut shell powder for its excellent water retention properties, making it a valuable component in the formulation of soil conditioners and fertilisers.
Furthermore, coconut shell powder's inherent resistance to water absorption makes it an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of waterproof composite boards, aiding the coconut shell powder market growth. Lastly, the increasing demand for sustainable alternatives in the food and beverage industry has led to a focus on coconut shell powder as a viable ingredient for natural food preservatives.
With the rise of eco-conscious consumerism and the increasing popularity of green manufacturing practices, coconut shell powder has emerged as a critical component in the formulation of various eco-friendly products, thereby boosting the coconut shell powder market expansion.
Coconut Shell Powder Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on mesh size, application, and region.
Market Breakup by Mesh Size
80-100 Mesh
200-300 Mesh
Market Breakup by Application
Insect Repellent
Activated Carbon
Extender and Filler
Absorbent
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global coconut shell powder companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Nguyen Nga Lau Co., Ltd
Kasturi Coconut Processing
New Century Vietnam Organic Company Limited
Rich Moon Co. Ltd.
Anitha Exports
Shree Balajee Magnesite
Others
