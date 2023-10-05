High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market by Product, by Application and by Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global high-power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapons (DEW) market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for hi-tech weapon systems. Directed energy weapons is a ranged weapon that damages the target using highly focused energy. High power microwave directed energy weapons are capable of incapacitating or damaging electronic systems by means of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP). HPM weapons are used in situations where one target building needs to be engaged & shut down, while not affecting the buildings around it. Moreover, HPM DEWs can be designed to be both lethal or non-lethal based on the application, since energy output can be controlled easily.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Defense contractors are forced to shut down their production operations due to disruption in supply chain caused by the government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Research & development of directed energy weapons will be adversely impacted during the lockdown period, since research organizations rely on international workforce.

Directed energy weapons manufacturers are facing short-term operational issues due to lack of supply of components necessary for manufacturing of such a sophisticated weapon system owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, hence procurement of directed energy weapons will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in development of advanced directed energy weapons, increase in demand for high-speed weapon system, and rise in adoption of laser as missile countermeasure are the factors that drive the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market. However, high development cost & policies against transfer of state-of-art technologies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure and breakthroughs in laser technology present new pathways in the industry.

The global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market trends are as follows:

Surge in development of advanced directed energy

Countries such as the U.S., Russia, and China have been investing in research & development of directed energy weapons for next-generation fire power capabilities. Recently, in 2019, the US Pentagon has awarded a contract worth nearly 16.3 million USD to Raytheon for a prototype high-power microwave weapons system. The system is the first direct energy weapon said to be able to destroy certain types of drones. The system uses microwaves that emit radio frequencies in a conical beam, destroying a drone's circuit with a burst of high-power microwave energy. The microwave weapons system is able to target drones that are less than 55 pounds and fly at altitudes of 1,200 to 3,500 feet at speeds between 100 and 200 knots, or about 115 to 230 mph, such as the RQ-11 Raven UAV. Further, the weapon system creates an electric-field effect that is basically imposed on the electronics to either upset or permanently damage them. Surge in development of advanced directed energy weapons is expected to boost the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global high power microwave directed energy weapons industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global high power microwave directed energy weapons market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global high power microwave directed energy weapons market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global high power microwave directed energy weapons market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the high power microwave directed energy weapons market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the high power microwave directed energy weapons market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?



Key Market Players: Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Moog Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc., Quinetiq Group PLC.

By Product:Lethal, Non-Lethal

By Application: Homeland, Defense

By Platform: Airborne, Naval, Ground-Based

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East , Africa



