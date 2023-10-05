IVF Devices Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 17.77 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global IVF devices market is valued at US$ 3.12 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 17.77 billion by 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Rapidly increasing infertility rates among men and women are boosting sales growth. IVF is also becoming more popular among fertile couples who have hereditary illnesses and don't want to pass them on to their offspring. Advancements in technologies and rising medical tourism across several countries are boosting the demand for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) devices.

A type of assisted reproduction technology known as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) involves the artificial fertilization of the ovum in a lab environment before the ovum is transferred into the uterus. One of the often utilized methods is IVF for helping infertile couples, single parents, and individuals from the LGBT community to have children.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global IVF devices market is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 19% from 2023 to 2033.

Growing infertility rates in Japan are boosting the demand for IVF devices in the nation.

The United States is currently dominating the North American IVF devices market. Germany is a leading market in the European region due to the presence of well-established IVF facilities.

“Rising trend of late marriages and planning for babies at an older age is boosting the demand for IVF devices,” says a Fact analyst.

Recent Market Developments



The University of Adelaide and the medical technology business Fertilis introduced an innovative new micro-device in May 2022 to speed up the only reproductive treatment option for males with low semen parameters.

Cooper Company purchased Generate Life Sciences in 2021. This company was one of the top suppliers of donor eggs and sperm for assisted reproduction treatments, reproductive cryopreservation services, and neonatal stem cell storage. One of the most well-established IVF treatment providers in the world, Boston IVF, partnered with the Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine in January 2022. Through cutting-edge procedures such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic screening, male infertility, and others, the special alliance strives to provide top-notch reproductive treatments and care locally.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the IVF devices market are producing technologically advanced IVF devices to maintain their market position and increase revenue shares. Major IVF device companies are also focusing on regional expansion by improving local supply chain management systems, changing pricing trends from region to region, and partnerships & collaborations with local IVF device providers.

Cook Medical introduced the MINC+ benchtop incubator, a new generation product, in May 2022 in North America. It consists of the DishTrace platform, created to combine capabilities between a PC software application and an incubator touchscreen for several dish-data management solutions.

Key Player's Profiled



Cook Group

Coopersurgical Fertility Company

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fertilis

EMD Serono Inc. Vitrolife AB

Trivector Biomed LLP unveiled the ZyMt sperm separation device in October 2020. It is a cutting-edge 'Lab-On-Chip' IVF system. For effective outcomes, separation devices are state-of-the-art labs-on-a-chip that effectively separates the healthiest, fast-developing sperm using microfluidics and micro-filtration technology.

Key Segments of IVF Devices Industry Research



By Product :



Instruments



Accessories & Disposables

Reagents & Media

By Technology :



Fresh Embryo IVF



Frozen Embryo IVF

Donor Egg IVF

By End User :



Hospitals



Fertility Clinics



Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

