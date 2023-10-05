Pioneering IP Management Programme for African Researchers

(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) in collaboration with the Lesotho Academy of Science and Technology (LAST) and the Botswana Academy of Science (BAS), will host a workshop on Pioneering Intellectual Property Management Programme for African Researchers on the 31th of October 2023 in Maseru, Lesotho. The workshop will provide a forum to connect Academics, Researchers, Business and Policy Makers in Science Technology and Innovation (STI) to collaborate with the aim of advancing Africa’s STI4SDGs priorities. This refers to the application of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) as a catalyst for achieving the SDGs, with special focus on human capital, infrastructural and delivery systems for fast tracking the achievement of SDGs 1, 2, 3, 4 ,6,8 and 9. A priority in advancing Africa’s developmental goals is understanding the role of intellectual property (IP) in enhancing entrepreneurial culture among young people in the STI ecosystem.



The workshop is based on recommendations originating from the webinar “Innovation and intellectual property management in advancing Agenda 2063 in Africa” which was hosted by the three academies on May 25 2023. There was consensus in establishing an action plan to address some of the IP related issues raised. It is in this context that the Academies will host the workshop supported by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation- Lesotho with the respective partners.



The meeting will provide a platform for the exchange of information and ideas on IP ownership and management with entrepreneurship in STI being a target outcome. The workshop objectives include demonstrating how existing research data, innovation, prototypes, policies and knowledge can inform ways to Fastrack Agenda 2063 and contribute to the SDGs.





