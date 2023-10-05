H.E. Sheikh Suhail Al Maktoum Presents National Sports Strategy At The Sport Industry Forum

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The international conference takes place before the NBA Abu Dhabi Games between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

ABU DHABI, UAE: His Excellency Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports, began the Sport Industry Forum today with a presentation on the National Sports Strategy – 2031.

The strategy was presented to over 350 senior attendees working in sport, community, health and education, who gathered at the WB Abu Dhabi by Hilton on Yas Island.

Sheikh Suhail said:“The National Sports Strategy – 2031 seeks to create an influential, globally competitive sports sector which inspires an active lifestyle. The strategy will implement 17 initiatives by the end of its cycle, including identifying and developing talented athletes and increasing the percentage of the physically active adult population to 71%.

He added:“National priority sports have also been identified around the criteria of Olympic potential, ease of implementation and existing athlete talent. Our aim is to ensure 30 qualifying athletes for the Brisbane Olympics 2032, increasing from the 5 we saw at Tokyo Olympics 2021.”

Sheikh Suhail was followed by Her Excellency Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, who is also Vice Chairwoman of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and a Board Member of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Dr. Omniyat spoke about the Centre's latest initiatives, and how the Abu Dhabi health sector works with its counterparts in sports and education to improve physical activity, health and well-being, and reduce the burden of lifestyle diseases.

Other day-one highlights included interviews with Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, and Ethan Casson, CEO of the Minnesota Timberwolves, ahead of their teams squaring up in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games later this week. Both Cynt and Ethan shared“Diary of a CEO” style leadership lessons from their time at the helm of major sports organizations.

Day two of the Sport Industry Forum, which is officially supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism and Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, begins tomorrow. The day includes exclusive interviews with Shaima Alhusseini, CEO of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, and former Manchester United and Aston Villa F.C. legend Dwight Yorke.

About the Sport Industry Forum:

The Sports Industry Forum 2023, taking place on 4-5 October, is a two-day sports business forum bringing together senior attendees from government, brands, federations, clubs, rights holders, event organizers and venues. The Forum takes place ahead of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

The Sport Industry Forum is organized by UAE-based company Interact, and was created to facilitate the growth and development of the sports sector in the region.