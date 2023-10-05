MBRF’s ‘Knowledge Lounge’ organizes series of workshops and panel discussions to promote reading in society

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 4 October 2023– The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) organized a series of workshops and panel discussions under the umbrella of the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative, to promote reading as a means to disseminate and advance knowledge in society.

Held with the participation of numerous specialists, experts, and members of the Knowledge Lounge initiative, these workshops and sessions are aimed at different segments of society, to enhance awareness of the significance of reading in disseminating knowledge and cultivate a culture of reading among society members.

The first workshop was titled ‘Creative Industries... An Access to the Future,’ which focused on the concept of creative industries and patterns of innovation in cultural fields. It was moderated by HE Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy, and Dr. Afra Atiq, Creative Economy Specialist.

The workshop aimed at raising awareness about the significance of creative industries and their contribution to both economic and social growth. It also addressed the best practices and challenges faced by the UAE’s culture and creative sector and ways to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors in this field. The target audience were employees of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, the MBRF, and the UAE Ministry of Economy. The workshop served as a platform to equip participants with the requisite skills and resources to develop successful creative and knowledge projects in the government sector.

The Knowledge Lounge further held a reading session for young people, which included a discussion on ‘The Red Snake’ novel in the presence of its writer, Mays Dagher, who was interviewed by a child participant, Ward Gharib. Through the life of a child living in a camp and his aspirations and hopes in the face of conflict, the novel discusses refuge, war, and hope. After the war consumed his hopes and loved ones, this child, who resides in a camp, decides to participate in an art competition to construct a model of the home he lost with the help of his neighbors.

In addition, the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ also addressed 24 books, including ‘Samarkand’ by Amin Maalouf, ‘A Traveler’s Blog’ by Dr. Osama Al-Muslim, ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear, and ‘Summer’ by Edith Wharton. Another novel, ‘The New York Quartet’ by Edith Wharton, was also discussed with the translator, Buthaina Al-Ibrahim, who was interviewed by Dr. Zainab Al-Qaisi. Furthermore, a critical narrative thinking workshop was held in the form of practical workshops in the presence of Dr. Jamal Maqabla. These workshops aimed to develop critical thinking skills in literature.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, asserted that holding these workshops and discussions reflects the MBRF’s commitment to advancing the knowledge movement through innovative initiatives, such as the ‘Knowledge Lounge’. He stated that this commitment is rooted in the MBRF’s belief in the significance of fostering the culture of reading to promote knowledge in society and achieve various objectives of sustainable development in the UAE. His Excellency further emphasized that the MBRF attributes greater importance to empowering individuals through the power of knowledge as well as developing and enhancing their skills via several knowledge and educational initiatives and platforms.

His Excellency also explained that the MBRF aims to encourage community members to leverage the various learning opportunities and skills development programs it offers. His Excellency further expressed his gratitude to the government entities, partners, and institutions that support the MBRF’s projects and initiatives, highlighting the significance of cooperation and expanding the scope of joint work to advance sustainable knowledge and educational development at the community level. He further explained that the MBRF aims to lay a solid foundation for knowledge societies and economies.

The workshops and discussion panels served as knowledge platforms for exchanging insights and experiences and expanding knowledge horizons for participants by hosting discussions on numerous diverse topics. It sought to enhance teamwork, develop skills, foster creativity, innovation, and communication between individuals, as well as stimulate critical thinking and explore multiple perspectives on the topics discussed.





