ETHARA UNVEILS ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT FAN EXPERIENCE WITH THE YAS ISLAND RACE SEASON PACKAGE

Motorsport fanatics can now secure their seat for the season kick off, with access to the FIM World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.

Fans will also have access to the post season Pirelli F1 Testing, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, as well as exclusive benefits for #AbuDhabiGP ticketholders including access to one of Yas Island's adventure parks and much more.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ethara has unveiled the Yas Island Race Season Package for motorsport fanatics, including access to an electrifying month of action in November featuring the regional debut of the FIM World Supercross Championship with the WSX Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With the countdown to the motorsport season kick off in Abu Dhabi, motorsport enthusiasts can look forward to an incredible experience on Yas Island in November with a range of additional benefits. The Yas Island Race Season Package including tickets for the WSX #AbuDhabiGP from 4-5 November at Etihad Arena, with exclusive track-walk access on the opening day, and access to the final race of the F1 2023 season in Abu Dhabi from 23-26 November at Yas Marina Circuit, taking in the #AbuDhabiGP from the new West Straight Grandstand located at the end of the circuit's longest straight.

The ultimate racing fan experience also includes access to Pirelli F1 Testing on Tuesday 28th November as the F1 teams round out the 2023 season with some of the sport's upcoming stars getting their first laps in an F1 car around the Yas Marina Circuit track.

Ticket holders for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will also avail complimentary access to one of Yas Island's incredible adventure parks, as well as the Yasalam After-Race Concerts featuring headline performances from Tiësto, Ava Max and Foo Fighters. In addition to the Yas All In programme, #AbuDhabiGP ticket holders can visit the city's cultural landmarks including Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Ethara's CEO said:“This year's motorsports season will be our biggest to date with exciting additions in the form of the FIM World Supercross Championships Abu Dhabi Grand Prix alongside the region's biggest weekend in the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – bringing two motorsport world championships to Yas Island within just a few weeks of each other.

“We are delighted to invite motorsport followers to enjoy the ultimate fan experience here on Yas Island with access to the WSX Abu Dhabi GP alongside the Formula 1 season finale and the Pirelli F1 testing, as well as all the benefits that our Abu Dhabi GP ticket offers to fans. We look forward to kicking off a sensational season of sport on Yas Island soon.”

Starting from just 2,675 AED to catch all the action in November, motorsport superfans can find out more about the Yas Island Race Season Package at

A limited number of hospitality packages are also remaining for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 featuring an award-winning line-up of international cuisine and incredible dining experiences for fans to enjoy. With 15 exciting hospitality experiences placed across the iconic track, including the all-new Deck at Two, a VIP-viewing platform at Turn 2, with exclusive menus from Nobu Dubai, estiatorio Milos and Hakkasan Dubai of Atlantis Dubai. Renowned for its premium sushi and grilled Japanese offerings, Roka also makes a debut this year at Club 58. F1 fans can find out more on hospitality packages at: .

About Ethara:

Ethara was created following the integration of activities and operations of Flash Entertainment and Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. Ethara is setting the standard of excellence in entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices throughout the region, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit:

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

About WSX:

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is an international supercross racing Championship led by SX Global in Australia. The World Supercross Championship was primarily based in the USA before the world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organisational and commercial rights to stage and promote the World Supercross Championship from 2022 onwards.

Last year, the WSX pilot season was launched at Principality Stadium, Cardiff to over 35,000 fans before it headed down under, where 50,000 fans witnessed the finale across two nights at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The 2022 Championship saw Ken Roczen from Germany win the WSX class, and Shane McElrath from the USA win the SX2 class.

WSX offers the biggest prize money in World Supercross Championship history, with US$250,000 to be won at each round across the two racing classes – WSX (450cc) and SX2 (250cc). Under its independent team franchise model, the Championship also features unprecedented financial support for teams and riders. WSX provides an elevated experience for fans through unique race formats, broadcast innovations, and in-stadium entertainment suitable for people and families of all ages. Visit WSXChampionship to find out more!