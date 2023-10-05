(MENAFN- IHC) IAM membership underpins Musanadah’s world-class asset management and FM hard services



Leading Saudi integrated facilities management organization, Musanadah, today announced it has been granted Institute of Asset Management (IAM) membership covering its asset management and technical services across Saudi Arabia, ensuring its hard services will be fully aligned to the same internationally benchmarked standards as its BICSc-accredited soft services in the Kingdom.



IAM is a UK-based not-for-profit professional body for companies and individuals involved in the acquisition, operation and care of physical assets in the built environment, especially critical infrastructure. Established in 1994, IAM currently has over 2,000 individual and 300 corporate members and a network of over 30,000 professionals globally. As part of its commitment to raising asset management standards, IAM was instrumental in the development of the international standard ISO 50000 for asset management, among many other industry firsts.



Musanadah has stated its commitment to being part of an international, professional asset management body such as IAM, renowned for its dedication to excellence, innovation, and global best practices in asset management. As an IAM member, Musanadah gains access to a wealth of resources, networking opportunities, and a platform to collaborate with fellow industry leaders globally, all aimed at advancing asset management techniques and achieving international benchmarks at client sites across the Kingdom.



Assets within the built environment are highly valuable capital items, ranging from HVAC systems and emergency backup generators through to extensive electrical systems in both horizontal and vertical communities as well as commercial premises and critical infrastructure. Effective planning and preventative maintenance are essential for ensuring the longevity and efficiency of infrastructure and facilities, extending asset lifecycles while reducing the risk of unnecessary outages or breakdowns.



Commenting on this new development, Musanadah Managing Director, Nigel Wright said, “Our decision to join IAM aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that optimize asset performance, enhance sustainability, and reduce operational costs. This exciting development ensures our technical and hard service delivery standards are fully benchmarked to international standards - a key differentiator for Musanadah in the Saudi FM market, setting us apart from others in the industry.



“Clients tell us that they want consistent asset management procedures and standards across all their sites in the Kingdom and at the same international levels being implemented overseas. With this announcement today, Musanadah is strongly delivering on our promise. We recognize the importance of being part of an international, professional asset management body such as IAM, renowned for its global best practices in asset management.”



Wright concluded, “Joining IAM underscores our dedication to providing world-class asset management services to our clients across the Kingdom. We believe that collaboration and learning from the best in the industry are essential to achieving our goal of protecting and extending the lifespan of critical assets while ensuring the highest international standards of performance and sustainability. As Musanadah further integrates these principles and expertise into its operations, our clients can expect even greater value from their partnership with our award-winning company.”



This announcement follows the opening of Musanadah’s BICSc-certified training centers across Saudi Arabia to satisfy growing demand for the highest international FM standards in cleaning and soft services across the Kingdom. With both BICSc-accreditation covering soft services, and now IAM membership covering hard services, Musanadah reinforces its unique market leading position as one of the few Saudi Arabian integrated facilities management companies operating to internationally benchmarked standards.





