General Authority Of Sports Presents UAE's National Sports Strategy At Sport Industry Forum 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Suhail Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports, presented the UAE's the National Sports Strategy - 2031 at the opening session of the Sport Industry Forum 2023 in Abu Dhabi today.

Sheikh Suhail said: "The National Sports Strategy - 2031 seeks to create an influential, globally competitive sports sector which inspires an active lifestyle."

Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, who is also Vice Chairwoman of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and a Board Member of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, spoke about the centre's latest initiatives, and how the Abu Dhabi health sector works with its counterparts in sports and education to improve physical activity, health and well-being, and reduce the burden of lifestyle diseases.

More than 350 senior delegates working in sport, community, health and education, are attedning forum at the WB Abu Dhabi by Hilton on Yas Island.

Highlights include an onstage Q&A with former Manchester United F.C. legend Dwight Yorke and a rare and unique opportunity for attendees to see the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and F.A. Cup trophies, which will be on display at the Forum on day two.

Officially supported by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, the Sport Industry Forum is a two-day sports business forum bringing together attendees from government, brands, federations, clubs, rights holders, event organizers and venues. This unique forum offers a prime opportunity for attendees to network with key decision-makers, explore business opportunities and engage in discussions relevant to the region.

