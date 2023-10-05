Japan to start buying US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles in fiscal year 2025

(MENAFN) Japan is going to begin buying US-produced Tomahawk cruise missiles in financial year 2025, a year prior to what was originally planned, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara stated that in amid of Tokyo’s ongoing stresses with China as well as North Korea. Kihara uttered his declaration on Wednesday, in a gathering with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington, DC.



Tokyo's initial plan was to acquire 400 of the most recent Tomahawk Block V missiles, each boasting a range of approximately 1,600 kilometers.



However, their revised procurement strategy includes the purchase of up to 200 missiles from the previous model during the fiscal years spanning from 2025 to 2027. The remainder of the agreement remains unchanged, with the delivery of the newer missiles proceeding as originally scheduled.



“Attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force must not be tolerated in any region, including the Indo-Pacific, and we need to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of our allied forces,” Kihara declared.

