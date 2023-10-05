Automotive Suspension Market Size Projected To Surge To $73.36 Billion By 2027 : A Comprehensive Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Suspension Market Trend

Increase in demand for comfort and luxury in vehicles and quieter cabin has significantly contributed toward the growth of the automotive suspension market.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive suspension market garnered $55.28 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $73.36 billion by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, market trends & estimations, major segments, and competitive scenario.

A suspension system is a mechanism that physically separates the car body from its wheels. It includes spring, dampener, and various links, in which the spring stores potential and kinetic energy while dampener dissipates the energy. The sale of electric, hybrid, and conventional vehicles has witnessed a global upsurge; thus, the market size share of automotive suspension technologies is expected to increase. In addition, the adoption of air suspension and electromagnetic suspension has significantly increased in the automotive industry, which fuels the growth of the automotive suspension market . Furthermore, technological advancement of automotive suspension is expected to boost the market growth in untapped markets of different regions.

Top Key Companies:

✪Continental AG,

✪Fox Factory, Inc.,

✪Gabriel India Limited,

✪Hendrickson USA, L.L.C.,

✪KYB Corporation,

✪Mando Corporation,

✪Sogefi S.P.A.,

✪Tenneco INC.,

✪Wabco,

✪ZF TRW.

Suspensions used in automobiles are categorized into the passive system and the semi-active/active system. Among these, the passive system holds a major market share in the automotive suspension market , due to the factors such as they limit the motion of the body and wheel by limiting their relative velocities. By suspension type, the market is categorized into hydraulic suspension, air suspension, and leaf spring suspension. Among these, the air suspension segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to its features such as reduced noise & vibration, improved fuel consumption as compared to other suspension systems, and high load carrying efficiency.

Factors such as technological advancements, rise in production of vehicles, and increase in demand for luxury & comfort in vehicles are the factors which supplement the growth of the market. However, improvement in global standards for vehicles and high maintenance cost of advanced suspension systems are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for lightweight suspension system and development of advanced suspension systems are expected to provide remunerative opportunity for the growth of the market.

On the basis of component, the struts segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global automotive suspension market share, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to benefits related to balancing the overall weight of the vehicles and increase in manufacturing of technically advanced components. However, the air compressor segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the size highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to developed automotive sector along with ongoing research activities and developments related to vehicle components in the region. North America held the second-highest market share in terms of revenue by 2026. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Automotive suspensions are more effective and powerful as compared to the ordinary mechanical or spring-based suspension systems, owing to which they are exclusively incorporated in heavy vehicles. In addition, they witness increased demand for installation in vehicles, as they provide superior and effective suspension and increase the comfort level of vehicles, which augments the size growth of the automotive suspension market.

Key Findings of the Study:

🔶Depending on system, the passive suspension system generated the highest revenue in 2019.

🔶By component, the shock dampeners generated the highest revenue in 2019, while the air compressor is expected to see a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

🔶On the basis of geometry, the independent geometry suspension system generated the highest revenue in 2019.

🔶As per suspension system, the air suspension is projected to register a lucrative growth in 2027.

🔶According to vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

🔶Region wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

