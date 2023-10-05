Low Profile Additives Market Is Projected To Register A Stellar CAGR Of 14.1% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The U.S. low profile additives market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2032. The United States is one of the world's greatest markets for composite materials, owing to its technology-driven economy.

Worldwide sales of low profile additives are expected to increase at a prolific CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The global low profile additives market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.24 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 552 million recorded at the end of 2021. Low profile additives (LPA) are thermoplastics that are mixed into unsaturated polyester resins to improve the surface finish of fiberglass or unsaturated polyester composites by compensating for shrinkage.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Low profile additives are utilized in medical and healthcare to enhance equipment for clinical diagnosis and therapies that facilitate recovery and assist patients in returning to active lives.

Resin transfer molding has a lot of potential as a cost-effective and efficient way to make huge and complex structural components. Furthermore, the method is extremely attractive for high-volume automotive applications because of the minimal investment and process versatility in component integration.

Which Key Trends are Shaping the Low Profile Additives Market?

“Growing Usage for Low Profile Additives in Automotive Industries”

Several lightweight composite materials have taken the place of steel elements. Sheet molding compounds are the most often utilized composite materials in the automotive sector due to their superior mechanical qualities.

Because of the expanding production and sales of various commercial and passenger cars around the world, there is a high need for automotive additives in the automotive industry. According to OICA statistics, worldwide vehicle sales in 2020 will exceed 77 million units. Moreover, an increasing preference for automobile ownership is driving the market growth.

To reduce the total weight of the vehicle, the automobile industry is currently researching lightweight materials. This is primarily due to the growing need for better gas mileage. With suitable mechanical qualities and weight reduction, a lower density sheet molding compound (SMC) based on fiberglass and polyester technology can be developed.

Competitive landscape:

Majority of market participants have a large production capacity and extensive distribution networks all over the world. To increase their market position, manufacturers are engaging in new product development and expansion strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.

For instance :

In 2020, Gazechim Composites and Polynt-Reichhold Group agreed to supply unsaturated polyester materials, gel coatings, and bonding pastes. This is projected to improve the Polynt-Reichhold Group's market share in the European region, as well as demand for low profile additives on a global scale.

Key Companies Profiled:



Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Arkema

Ashland Inc.

Mechemco Group

Cray Valley

Swancor Ind. Co. Ltd.

Reichhold Chemicals Inc. Command Chemical Corp.

Key Segments Covered in Low Profile Additives Industry Research:

· By Type :



Polyvinyl Acetate

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Polystyrene Other Types

· By Application :



Sheet Molding Compounds (SMC)/Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC)

Resin Transfer Molding

Pultrusion Other Applications

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Key Takeaways from Low Profile Additives Market Study



Market in North America anticipated to rise at 14.8% CAGR over forecast period.

APAC accounts for 28.3% share of global low profile additives market.

Global low profile additives market to reach valuation of US$ 2.24 billion by 2032. Demand for sheet molding compounds (SMC)/bulk molding compounds (BMC) projected to increase at 15.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: