Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Is Estimated To Reach US$ 1.75 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Europe extruded polypropylene foam market is also predicted to account for a significant market share of 27.8% in the global landscape by the end of the forecast period. The United Kingdom and Germany are expected to be at the forefront of growth in this regional market across the forecast period.

The global extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is expected to reach US$ 1.75 billion in valuation by 2032, up from its current size of US$ 903.8 million , expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032). Rising demand for polypropylene foams in industry verticals such as automotive is expected to prominently drive the sales of extruded polypropylene foam. Increasing usage of extruded PP foam in the packaging industry is also expected to bolster extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market growth.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Why is Extruded Polypropylene Foam Demand Rising Significantly?

“Rapidly Rising Extruded PP Foam Usage in Automotive & Construction Sectors”

The extruded polypropylene foam market is set to be majorly driven by high demand from the automotive and construction sectors as they experience an increase in the scope of application of XPP foam.

The characteristic properties of extruded polypropylene foam such as high temperature and chemical resistance, good strength to weight ratio, and recyclability are all highly desirable for construction and automotive applications and hence are predicted to see a prominent rise in use in these industries. Expanded polypropylene foam is also expected to see a steady rise in demand in the automotive industry.

Moreover, increasing focus on using recyclable materials in these industries to attain sustainability goals is also expected to bolster extruded polypropylene foam market growth.

Competitive landscape:

Top companies in the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market account for a notable market share; however, the market still has plenty of opportunities for new entrants as well.

Extruded polypropylene foam suppliers are expected to expand their business networks to meet the increasing demand for extruded PP foam across industry verticals.

Key Companies Profiled:



Borealis AG

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Inc.

BASF

Sekisui Voltek

Sonoco Products

DS Smith Plc

NMC SA

Pregis LLC

Zotefoams Plc

Sumitomo Chemical

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Braskem JSP Corporation

Key Segments Covered in XPP Foam Industry Research:

· By Type:



High Density XPP Foam Low Density XPP Foam

· By End Use:



Automotive

Packaging Building & Construction

· By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Key Takeaways from Low Density Ex truded Polypropylene Foam Market Study:



Shipments of XPP foam are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2032.

The extruded polypropylene foam market is expected to rake in sales revenue worth US$ 1.75 billion by 2032.

Increasing urbanization, rising use in automotive industry, growing focus on sustainability, and increasing demand for recyclable materials are prominent factors that will drive extruded polypropylene foam market growth.

The North America extruded polypropylene foam market stands at US$ 295.3 million in 2022 and is expected to account for a major market share of 36.8% by 2032 in the global marketplace.

High costs of extruded polypropylene foam are expected to somewhat hinder market potential through 2032.

The China extruded polypropylene foam market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 120.4 million by the end of 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%. Low density XPP foam is expected to account for a dominant market share of 64.6% by 2032.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: