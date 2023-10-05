Italy, Germany each agreement to edit EU’s immigration policy

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Germany’s and Italy’s foreign ministers reached an agreement to edit European Union’s immigration as well as asylum policy.



"EU Ambassadors have reached an agreement on the regulation addressing situations of crisis and force majeure in the field of migration and asylum,” the Spanish administration, which is in charge of the sequential leadership of the Council of the EU, posted on X, specifics have not been disclosed yet.



Wednesday’s improvements revealed unity among the European Union members whenever there is a crisis, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated.



"We made sure that minimum humanitarian standards such as access to education and health care are not lowered in crisis situations. Without #humanity, there can be no #order either," she said in a post on X.



The agreement is deemed a significant step in the direction of reforming EU asylum and migration policies, as it resolved a contentious matter that had caused disagreements among EU member states regarding how to address it.



Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani hailed the agreement as well, and declared that it is a very good outcome as well as "a success for Italy."



If significant migration crises arise, all member states will be required to contribute their share, he wrote on X.

MENAFN05102023000045015839ID1107193168